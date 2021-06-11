Halsey shows off her maternity style in a floral romper to run errands with beau Alev Aydin

Halsey has maternity style on lock.

The 26-year-old expectant mom rocked a floral romper whereas selecting up groceries in Los Angeles at high-end natural store Erewhon with her beau Alev Aydin, 37.

The pop star and the screenwriter – who’re presently anticipating the arrival of their first little one collectively – had been noticed out and about on Thursday.

Mother and pa to be: Halsey, 26, rocked a floral romper whereas selecting up groceries in Los Angeles at high-end natural store Erewhon with her beau Alev Aydin, 37

Halsey, whose actual identify is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, dressed her rising child bump in a enjoyable sleeveless navy floral romper that buttoned up the entrance.

She shielded her face from the solar in a New York Yankees hat and a protecting facemask. Los Angeles shall be lifting masks necessities subsequent week.

Protecting issues on the snug aspect, the With out Me crooner opted for a pair of orange excessive high Converse sneakers.

Alongside her was her screenwriter boyfriend (and father to be) who was dressed down in gray slacks, Vans trainers and a black graphic T-shirt.

Trying good: Halsey, whose actual identify is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, dressed her rising child bump in a enjoyable sleeveless navy floral romper that buttoned up the entrance READ Also Pip Edwards shows off her figure in mini dress amid rumours she's reunited with Michael Clarke

Comfortable couple: Alongside her was her screenwriter boyfriend (and father to be) who was dressed down in gray slacks, Vans trainers and a black graphic T-shirt

The couple introduced they had been having a child collectively again in January when Halsey shocked her followers with an Instagram publish revealing her bump.

In Could, Halsey sparked marriage rumors when she was seen out in LA with Alev with the 2 of them sporting what appeared to be matching marriage ceremony bands.

The hitmaker lately shared on her social media platform that she has teamed up with Babylist Child Registry to give again to dad and mom in want.

Bump alert! The couple introduced they had been having a child collectively again in January when Halsey shocked her followers with an Instagram publish revealing her bump

Halsey mentioned she and the registry have dedicated to donating $100,000 to the nonprofit Baby2Baby and she or he inspired her followers to donate as properly.

The New Jersey native, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has been sharing her being pregnant journey with followers and documenting her altering physique on Instagram.

In April, she joked that her abdomen was indistinguishable from a basketball on-line.

Doing good: Halsey and Babylist lately dedicated to donating $100,000 to the nonprofit Baby2Baby and she or he inspired her followers to donate as properly

‘These spot the distinction video games r getting tougher on daily basis,’ she playfully captioned a picture of herself sitting in a recliner whereas holding a basketball subsequent to her child bump.

In February, Halsey shared: ‘It is unusual to watch your self change so rapidly.’

She went on: ‘I assumed being pregnant would give me robust, binary feeling about ‘womanhood’ however really it has leveled my notion of gender totally. My sensitivity to my physique has made me hyper conscious of my humanness and that is all.’