Hamas Supporters Celebrate ‘Victory’ in Gaza City
GAZA CITY — Because the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took impact at 2 a.m. native time on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the streets of Gaza City to rejoice what Hamas supporters had been calling a defeat of the Israeli forces.
With the skies free from the specter of Israeli bombardment for the primary time since Could 10, loudspeakers at mosques blared “God is nice,” a chant extra typically heard throughout holidays comparable to Eid al-Fitr, which marks the tip of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Voices on the audio system known as on residents to return out “to rejoice the victory,” whereas some Hamas supporters handed out sweets and others toted weapons on their shoulders, sometimes firing into the air.
“I really feel we gained,” mentioned Ibrahim Hamdan, 26, including that barrages of rocket assaults by Hamas had compelled Israel to just accept the cease-fire.
“It’s the primary time that the resistance has harm the enemy,” he mentioned.
Ibrahim al Najjar, a 26-year-old who joined the rally with two associates, mentioned Hamas had achieved a milestone when its rockets reached Tel Aviv, the bustling Israeli coastal metropolis that for the primary time final week discovered itself in the militants’ firing line, with Israeli beachgoers compelled to scurry to security.
“It’s essentially the most luxurious victory as a result of not less than we struck Tel Aviv,” al Najjar mentioned. “I wasn’t as glad on my marriage ceremony day as I used to be once they hit Tel Aviv.”
Some Hamas supporters chanted, “We’re Mohammed Deif’s males,” referring to the Hamas navy commander whom Israeli officers mentioned that they had been attempting to kill, to this point with out obvious success.
However the celebratory temper belied the devastation in Gaza, the place Israeli airstrikes killed greater than 200 Palestinians, destroyed buildings, left enormous swaths of the territory with out electrical energy or water, and compelled tens of hundreds to flee their properties. Some in the gang questioned what the battle had completed.
Ramadan Smama got here out to not rejoice, he mentioned, however to take in the destruction. The 53-year-old mentioned that he admired the rising capabilities of Hamas’s arsenal of rockets, however mentioned it was too quickly to inform whether or not the preventing would enhance life for the 2 million folks of Gaza.
“I don’t see achievements,” he mentioned, “however I hope there will likely be achievements.”
