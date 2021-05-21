Hamas Supporters Celebrate ‘Victory’ in Gaza City

GAZA CITY — Because the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took impact at 2 a.m. native time on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the streets of Gaza City to rejoice what Hamas supporters had been calling a defeat of the Israeli forces.

With the skies free from the specter of Israeli bombardment for the primary time since Could 10, loudspeakers at mosques blared “God is nice,” a chant extra typically heard throughout holidays comparable to Eid al-Fitr, which marks the tip of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Voices on the audio system known as on residents to return out “to rejoice the victory,” whereas some Hamas supporters handed out sweets and others toted weapons on their shoulders, sometimes firing into the air.

“I really feel we gained,” mentioned Ibrahim Hamdan, 26, including that barrages of rocket assaults by Hamas had compelled Israel to just accept the cease-fire.

“It’s the primary time that the resistance has harm the enemy,” he mentioned.

Ibrahim al Najjar, a 26-year-old who joined the rally with two associates, mentioned Hamas had achieved a milestone when its rockets reached Tel Aviv, the bustling Israeli coastal metropolis that for the primary time final week discovered itself in the militants’ firing line, with Israeli beachgoers compelled to scurry to security.