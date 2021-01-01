Hamid Karzai: Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah detained by Taliban in Kabul

The Taliban has detained former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul. Former Afghan Foreign Minister and President of the National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, has also been reportedly detained at his home. The Taliban has also taken away the security of the two senior Afghan leaders. The two leaders were involved in talks with the Taliban to form a government.

Both leaders are now at the mercy of the Taliban

The Russian news agency Sputnik quoted CNN as saying that the Taliban had also seized the cars of the two leaders. In such a scenario, Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah are completely at the mercy of the Taliban this time. According to CNN, the Taliban raided Abdullah Abdullah’s home on Wednesday.

The committee includes both leaders to form a Taliban government.

Earlier this week, the Taliban included Karzai, Abdullah and Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Bardar in a 12-member conference on Afghanistan. The Taliban is in the process of forming a new government after taking control of the capital Kabul as well as all other provinces in the country on August 15.

Why keep the Taliban in custody?

It is not clear why the Taliban have detained the two senior leaders. Both leaders have long had close ties to the Taliban. Even after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the two leaders reconciled with them. In such a situation, the arrest of Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah is also being questioned.

In the Government of Afghanistan Of the Taliban Three big faces

The three most powerful men in the leadership council will be Mullah Abdul Gani Bardar, co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Khalil Haqqani, the most senior member of the Haqqani network. All three will be the biggest faces of the Afghan government. Even if one or two of these three are not included in the government, they will work behind the scenes to run the government.

Mulla Yaqub and Khalil Haqqani are dangerous

Mullah Yaqub is the Taliban’s military commander and strategist. He is believed to have led the Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan. Khalil Haqqani is also a very bigoted terrorist. He has carried out several major attacks in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. The terrorist has been blacklisted by the United Nations and the United States.

