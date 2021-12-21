‘Hamilton,’ ‘Aladdin’ cancel all shows until after Christmas as omicron surge ravages Broadway



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The hit musicals “Hamilton,” “Aladdin” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” announced Monday they were canceling all performances through Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the companies as the resurgence of the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on live theater.

The rapid surge in cases is being attributed to the more virulent omicron variant.

“Hamilton” performances are canceled for the week, through at least December 26. “Aladdin” is set to resume on December 26. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is expected to resume on Tuesday, December 28.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

“On behalf of everyone at ‘Hamilton,’ we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the production posted.

“MJ the Musical,” the show about Michael Jackson that is still in previews, is also canceled until December 27.

“Hadestown” announced late Monday that would also cancel all shows through December 27.

Other shows that have canceled at least one performance are “Six,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Tina,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Doubtfire,” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Jagged Little Pill” announced later Monday evening it would close its doors for good amid the uncertainty and rise in cases.

The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The head of Broadway’s Playbill prefers to see a silver lining despite the growing list of cancellations.

“What you’re seeing right now is the system actually working brilliantly because every show is testing non-stop,” Playbill Vice President and COO Alex Birsh said. “Because of that, we’re obviously seeing cancellations, but we’re not seeing a whole cancellation of Broadway.”

The Broadway league launched a website, bwaytoday.com, where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.

