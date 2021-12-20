‘Hamilton’ Cancels Another Week Of Performances Due To COVID Outbreak – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The show won’t go on this week for “Hamilton” on Broadway.

This week’s performances will remain canceled due to a COVID outbreak among the cast and crew.

“In the ongoing effort to ensure the well being of our cast, crew and audience, this week’s performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases,” the production said in a statement Monday. “On behalf of everyone at Hamilton, we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Hamilton was one of several shows to cancel performances last week and remain closed over the weekend.

Radio City Music Hall also scrapped the rest of its Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes.

Hamilton says tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

