‘Hamilton’ cancels Atlanta performance over Covid concerns

“Hamilton” canceled a performance in Atlanta on Wednesday night after some members of a touring company tested positive for the coronavirus, and the show was unable to obtain test results for other members of the company before the curtain.

The cancellation of a touring production at Atlanta’s Fox Theater is a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to remain a disruptive factor as large-scale theaters resume performances nationwide this fall. During the pandemic, return performing arts events around the world have been canceled or postponed due to health concerns; Now, as Broadway shows reruns in New York and on tour, producers say they expect more occasional occurrences like this.

A “Hamilton” spokesman said he expects Atlanta production to resume Thursday night. The show is adding a performance next week for patrons who took tickets to Wednesday night’s performances and are interested in a reschedule; Refunds or exchanges are also available.

“We found a few positive cases at the company last night, and needed to confirm that everyone else was negative,” said Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesman for “Hamilton.” “The turnaround time for the PCR tests was unexpectedly delayed and we were unable to get them back in time to continue with the show.”