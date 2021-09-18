‘Hamilton’ cancels Atlanta performance over Covid concerns
“Hamilton” canceled a performance in Atlanta on Wednesday night after some members of a touring company tested positive for the coronavirus, and the show was unable to obtain test results for other members of the company before the curtain.
The cancellation of a touring production at Atlanta’s Fox Theater is a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to remain a disruptive factor as large-scale theaters resume performances nationwide this fall. During the pandemic, return performing arts events around the world have been canceled or postponed due to health concerns; Now, as Broadway shows reruns in New York and on tour, producers say they expect more occasional occurrences like this.
A “Hamilton” spokesman said he expects Atlanta production to resume Thursday night. The show is adding a performance next week for patrons who took tickets to Wednesday night’s performances and are interested in a reschedule; Refunds or exchanges are also available.
“We found a few positive cases at the company last night, and needed to confirm that everyone else was negative,” said Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesman for “Hamilton.” “The turnaround time for the PCR tests was unexpectedly delayed and we were unable to get them back in time to continue with the show.”
On Broadway, where nine shows have started since June, no one has canceled a performance yet. In “Waitress,” a performer tested positive a few days before the first performance; When she recovered from Covid, she was replaced by an understanding, and the show went on.
#Hamilton #cancels #Atlanta #performance #Covid #concerns
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.