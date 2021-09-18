‘Hamilton’ Reopens on Broadway to the Giddy Crowd

Kristin and Matt Collins, a couple from Annapolis, MD, lined up with two extra tickets to the re-opening night of “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theater who wanted them.

A few feet away, Chris Graham and Eddie Trivers, two musical theater students, watching all the opening-night excitement, wished they could buy tickets to the show inside.

Collins then approached two college juniors and asked if they would like to see “Hamilton” tonight. Yes indeed, they did.

“Either he’s telling the truth or we’re being kidnapped,” said Trivers, who went from theater to theater asking for cheap tickets before the pandemic, “and either way I’m going with him.”