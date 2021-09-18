‘Hamilton’ Reopens on Broadway to the Giddy Crowd
Kristin and Matt Collins, a couple from Annapolis, MD, lined up with two extra tickets to the re-opening night of “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theater who wanted them.
A few feet away, Chris Graham and Eddie Trivers, two musical theater students, watching all the opening-night excitement, wished they could buy tickets to the show inside.
Collins then approached two college juniors and asked if they would like to see “Hamilton” tonight. Yes indeed, they did.
“Either he’s telling the truth or we’re being kidnapped,” said Trivers, who went from theater to theater asking for cheap tickets before the pandemic, “and either way I’m going with him.”
Those two tickets were the most sought after Broadway reopening nights.
At the start of the show, “Hamilton” producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to the stage for a standing ovation. “I never want to have live theater ever again, right?” he said. “You can mouth together, whatever you want, no one can see your mouth move.”
The musical sensation, which opened on Broadway in 2015, was the industry’s highest-grossing show when the pandemic hit. A week before Broadway closed, “Hamilton” grossed $2.7 million, more than any other show to date. That week, more than 10,700 people received sought-after tickets – and then production was forced to a halt along with the rest of the live theater.
The musical, which won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, has managed to find an even wider audience during the pandemic. In July 2020, Disney+ began streaming a musical film with Miranda in the title role. Its release rekindled interest in the music and revived debate over some controversies, including its treatment of slavery.
Judging by the energy of the crowd on Tuesday night, “Hamilton” fever seemed set to pick up right where it left off.
Television personality Al Roker stood on the sidewalk to raise the crowd, shouting, “Are you ready?”
“We just saw Al Roker walking by and I thought it was the peak of the night,” Graham said. One aspect of getting instant free tickets to “Hamilton”: He was concerned that he was wearing short in his T-shirt and shorts.
Next in line to enter the theatre, 20-year-old Lauren Koranda, was far from underdressed. She was wearing the floor-length shimmering gown she wore to the senior prom. On the day “Hamilton” tickets went on sale, she and her best friend, Maura Considine, used about six instruments to make sure they got a pair.
“It’s such a big night for New York City,” Considine said. “The city really feels rejuvenated.”
#Hamilton #Reopens #Broadway #Giddy #Crowd
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.