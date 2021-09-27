‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom Jr. to host Tony Awards concert

The host of tonight’s Tony Awards concert—part of the evening’s broadcast on CBS—is Leslie Odom Jr., who arrived on Broadway as a replacement in “Rent”, but got her big break when she joined the original cast of “Hamilton”. Joined. as Aaron Burr.

Odom, 40, won a Tony Award in 2016 for “Hamilton” and was nominated for two Academy Awards this year for his work as both a performer and songwriter for the film “One Night in Miami.”

He was also featured in the films “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Harriet” and will appear in the upcoming “Knives Out 2”. His work on television includes “Smash” and “Central Park”. Also: He has recorded several albums of music.

Raised in Philadelphia and educated at Carnegie Mellon University, he now resides in Los Angeles. He is married to actress Nicolette Robinson and has two children.