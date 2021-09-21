‘Hamilton,’ ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Wicked’ Creators Welcome Back Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda was delighted to see Elmo in Times Square.

Julie Temer visualises poetry in a moment where the audience as well as her characters are masked.

And Stephen Schwartz is happy to see viewers again.

The creative minds behind “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” are happy that their shows are running again. But, more importantly, he is relieved that theater is back.

“The guys are ready,” said Timur, the director of “The Lion King,” “and it’s time.”

“Wicked” composer and songwriter Schwartz said there’s no substitute for live theater in the long months of streaming.

“The thing about live theater is that it’s a community, not just on stage, but with the audience the whole theater becomes a community, and we really really missed that,” he said. “You can’t equate that experience on screen – on the small screen or even the big screen – it’s not the same as live people and live audiences and what happens every night between them and them in that theater. It’s irreplaceable.”