‘Hamilton,’ ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Wicked’ Creators Welcome Back Broadway
Lin-Manuel Miranda was delighted to see Elmo in Times Square.
Julie Taymor visualises poetry in a moment where the audience as well as her characters are masked.
And Stephen Schwartz is happy to see viewers again.
The creative minds behind “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” are happy that their shows are running again. But, more importantly, he is relieved that theater is back.
“The guys are ready,” said Timur, the director of “The Lion King,” “and it’s time.”
“Wicked” composer and songwriter Schwartz said there’s no substitute for live theater in the long months of streaming.
“The thing about live theater is that it’s a community, not just on stage, but with the audience the whole theater becomes a community, and we really really missed that,” he said. “You can’t equate that experience on screen – on the small screen or even the big screen – it’s not the same as live people and live audiences and what happens every night between them and them in that theater. It’s irreplaceable.”
The three creators spoke to The New York Times in a joint interview Tuesday afternoon, as they prepare to open their own shows. They decided to open on the same night to draw attention to Broadway and to signal that the industry is open, open to visitors and prioritizing safety (all theaters except children under 12 and masked). should be vaccinated).
“Broadway is a big part of New York City—what defines New York City and the economy of New York City,” Schwartz said. “So we’re really thrilled to be back, and we want everyone out there to know that it’s safe to come and join us.”
Timor said that theater plays a particularly important role at a time when the world is facing so many challenges. “This is what we do as theater people, especially in dark times,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for — we’re here to inspire and excite.”
Miranda, who not only wrote “Hamilton” but also starred in the original production, said he was relieved to see the theater back.
“There was a lot of fear that this day would never come,” he said. “Even walking around here and watching Times Square bustle, and see Elmo again, and I saw the line around the TKTS booth for the first time in a year and turn, and so I’m really at the back of that theater. I’m thrilled.”
