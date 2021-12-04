Handed over to the cat guarding the milk, Raghav Chadha reached the mining site, told Channi the biggest sand mafia

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday alleged that illegal sand mining was being carried out in Chamkaur Sahib, the constituency of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Chadha made the allegation after a surprise visit to Zindapur, a village in Chamkaur Sahib.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged that the ruling Congress government in the state was giving protection to the mining mafia. According to Raghav, it is clear from mining that the care of milk is in the hands of the cat. That is, the person who has been given the responsibility of stopping mining by making him the CM, he has got it from the smugglers.

In a video, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said- We are in Zindapur village, which is the Chief Minister’s constituency in Chamkaur Sahib. Illegal sand mining is being done openly here. Sand is being transported illegally in trucks. Chadha said that when Channi became the Chief Minister, he had said that people associated with the sand mafia should not come near him. He said that here we can see that this mafia is taking advantage of the patronage of the ruling party.

CM @charanjitchanni They are pouring Bhangra by roaming from place to place and here in their own assembly, the mafia is mining sand worth crores of rupees. Channi sahib used to say that I am not the CM of sand mafia but here it seems that CM is the sand mafia. Handed over to the cat guarding the milk! pic.twitter.com/HEQIJ1XOFZ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 4, 2021

He said that around 800 to one thousand trucks are being filled with sand and taken out of the state. This illegal activity is going on under the nose of the Chief Minister and in his constituency, he said. Chadha claimed that Channi’s hoardings could be seen, which mentioned his government stopping several mafia in the state. The fact is that illegal mining is taking place in his own constituency, so his claims are hollow.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party wants to know how many places in Punjab where illegal mining is taking place. Chadha said- Chief Minister Channi should answer this. They claim that heavy mining was done during the Congress rule. It has become more and more since Channi became the CM.