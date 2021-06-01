Hangar Arena Map finally Live in PUBG Mobile, Tricks & Gameplay Details

Hangar Arena Map finally Live in PUBG Cellular, Tricks & Gameplay Details



Hangar Arena Map finally Live in PUBG Cellular, Examine Gameplay Details of the New Map: The all-new TDM map, Hangar is finally reside in PUBG Cellular World Model. That is the third TDM map & the fourth area map of PUBG Cellular. For those who launch the sport at the moment, a small replace shall be put in whereas loading the sport. Following the replace, it is possible for you to to search out the map in the “Arena” sport mode.

About Hangar Map





Now to speak concerning the map, additionally it is full of canopy however in contrast to the Warehouse map, the map is fairly congested and filled with surprises at each nook. Meaning, in the brand new map, gamers should adapt to a unique TDM gameplay type to attain properly. As you may see, the map additionally contains a disabled helicopter which is the middle of attraction. The appears & construct of the map additionally really feel fairly fashionable & superior in comparison with the opposite area maps.

For now, the map options two totally different sport modes, Group Demise Match & Gun Recreation.

Be aware: The brand new Hangar map is now set because the default Group Deathmatch Map in the Arena Mode. For those who want to play the Outdated Warehouse map once more, you have to choose the “Stock” possibility from the window positioned on the proper aspect of the display screen. You may also choose each Hangar & Stock to play the maps randomly.

Together with the Hangar Map, the PUBG Cellular x McLaren collaboration additionally goes reside at the moment. 5 totally different variants of the supercar are getting featured in the occasion named McLaren Drift. Gamers can use UC (Unknown Money) or Tokens to get all of the rewards from this occasion together with the McLaren Skins.

All these & extra thrilling parts are reside in the PUBG Cellular 1.4 World Model.

What’s new in PUBG Cellular 1.4 World Model?

Godzilla theme in Erangle.

Kong theme in Sanhok.

Mecha Godzilla theme in Livik.

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans Strike

Apex Provide Camp

PvE mob settlements

New Car: Coupe RB

New Capturing Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and steadiness

Primary Efficiency Enhancements

Royale Cross S19: Traverse

Safety Enhancements

New Mates Options

Patch Updates

Obtain PUBG Cellular 1.4 World APK: Obtain (990MB)

How one can Obtain PUBG Cellular 1.4 World Model?

Step 1: To start the set up course of, gamers must obtain the PUBG Cellular 1.4 APK file from the hyperlink.

PUBG Cellular 1.4 World APK Obtain Hyperlink (990 MB): Click on Right here.

Step 2: After the obtain is full, gamers must allow the “Set up from unknown supply”. Ignore this step if executed already.

Step 3: Find & Set up the downloaded APK file in your machine

Step 4: After set up, open the sport & obtain all the mandatory assets. As soon as the method has full gamers might restart the sport & benefit from the all-new Titan theme on the battlegrounds.