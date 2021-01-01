Hangouts 38.0.372644034 APK for Android – Download



Hangouts is the newest and advanced version of the messaging service. With this app, one can message their contacts, as well as start a free voice or video call and make conversations in either group or with a single person.

You can use it on your Android-powered devices as well as on iphone or ipad. Hangouts was previously know as Google-Talk. You can start a Hangout with only one person or have a group chat with several people. Now auto reply feature has become hassle free because of the release of Google Reply, an AI based app by google.

You can have face-to-face video calls with up to 10 other people just press a button and adding them. Say more with status messages, photos, videos, maps, emoji, stickers, and animated GIFs. You can also send text messages using Hangouts with your Google Voice or phone number. On Android devices, you can send texts with Hangouts using your carrier number.

With the Hangouts app you can chat with your friends and have face-to-face conversations. Also you can have up to 10 video calls at the same time using the Google Hangout service. Besides this, the application which allows you to have a video call with only the people you speak also supports the classical computers as well. That means you can communicate with your smartphone via your own computer while you are talking through your smartphone. If you want to chat or video call with your friends in uninterrupted and high quality, you absolutely have to try this application. Or you may also try Facebook Messenger.

Features of Hangouts:

Some of the key features of Hangouts Meet are as follows.

The app is able to add in all of the user’s contact for integrating with group chats with 150 people.

The app offers one to express themselves with status messages, videos, photos, emojis, stickers, GIFs, and maps.

One can start a video group call during a conversation with an option to ad 10 people.

One can use the Hangouts Meet to call any contact number on the planet free of cost.

The app also lets users to connect their account for Google Voice for making phone calls, do SM texts as well as send voice messages.

The app lets its users remain in touch with their contacts across the web, iOS, and Android as well as sync their chats from all of their devices.

One can also use the Hangouts to message their contacts at any given time even if the contact is offline.