Hank Baskett Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Hank Baskett Net Worth



What Is Hank Baskett’s Net Worth and Salary?

Hank Baskett is a former American professional football wide receiver, reality television personality, and producer who has a net worth of $3.5 million. Baskett played for the Minnesota Vikings (2006 and 2010), Philadelphia Eagles (2006–2009; 2010), and Indianapolis Colts (2009).

Hank is also known for his marriage to Playboy model and star of the E! reality series “The Girls Next Door” Kendra Wilkinson. They were married from 2009 to 2019. The two starred on the reality television series “Kendra” from 2009 to 2011 and “Kendra on Top” from 2012 until 2017. Baskett also served as a co-executive producer on “Kendra on Top,” and he has appeared in the films “All American Christmas Carol” (2013) and “The Hungover Games” (2014).

Early Life

Hank Baskett was born Henry Randall Baskett III on September 4, 1982, in Clovis, New Mexico. His mother, Judy, worked at Cannon Air Force Base as a financial officer, and his father, Hank Jr., ran the Oasis Children’s Advocacy Center for more than 20 years until retiring in 2015. Baskett has a brother named Randy, and he attended Clovis High School, where he played football, track, and basketball. After graduating with a 4.0 GPA in 2001, Baskett played football at the University of New Mexico. He was the team’s leading receiver for two years, earning the Reese Leroy Hill Memorial Award for Offensive Player of the Year. Hank received All-Mountain West Conference honors during his senior year, and he earned a degree in General Management in 2006.

Career

In 2006, Baskett was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. That season the Vikings traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for Billy McMullen. After joining the Eagles, Hank earned rookie of the week honors for completing 112 receiving yards against the Dallas Cowboys and 177 receiving yards against the Atlanta Falcons; he also scored one touchdown in each of those games. In 2007, he was named the Special Teams MVP. Baskett was a restricted free agent during the 2009 offseason and was given a one-year contract in February of that year. Since the Eagles had six other wide receivers, the team released him in September 2009 in order to make room for Michael Vick, who had been released from prison in July after serving 21 months for his involvement in a dog fighting ring. After being released from the Eagles, Hank signed a one-year contract with recent Super Bowl champions the Indianapolis Colts. While on the Colts, the team played in Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010, but when the New Orleans Saints made a touchdown after Baskett did not recover an onside kick, the team released him the next day.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Hank returned to the Eagles in March 2020, signing a one-year contract for $800,000, and he was released in September of that year. One day after leaving the Eagles, the Vikings re-signed him. Baskett played in eight games, and in March 2011, his contract was not extended. Besides his football career, Hank is known for his appearances on reality television. From 2009 to 2011, Baskett and his then-wife Kendra Wilkinson starred on “The Girls Next Door” spin-off “Kendra,” which aired 45 episodes over four seasons. They then appeared on WE tv’s “Kendra on Top” from 2012 to 2017, and that series ran for 92 episodes over six seasons.

Personal Life

Hank proposed to Kendra Wilkinson six months after they met. The couple married at the Playboy Mansion on June 27, 2009, and they welcomed son Henry on December 11, 2009, and daughter Alijah on May 16, 2014. In 2015, Baskett and Wilkinson appeared on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” and Kendra filed for divorce in April 2018. The divorce was finalized in February 2019.

Real Estate

In 2011, Hank and Kendra paid $1.6 million for a 5,295 square foot home in Calabasas, California. After filing for divorce, they put the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion on the market for nearly $2.5 million in June 2018. According to real estate records, the home sold for $2.2 million in October 2018.