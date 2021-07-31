Hansal Mehta Supported Shilpa Shetty for Raj Kundra Pornography Case | Hansal Mehta came in support of Shilpa Shetty, said – in good times everyone party, but in bad times..

New Delhi: After the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty is being trolled continuously. However, till now no evidence has been found against Shilpa. Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of the actress. He has appealed to the people to leave Shilpa alone at such a time.

‘People say criminals without coming to judgment’

Hansal Mehta recently tweeted, ‘If you can’t stand for Shilpa then at least leave her alone. Give them privacy. It is a very wrong thing that people tell anyone guilty without coming to the court’s decision.

If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is met out. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

Bollywood celebs targeted

After this, Hansal Mehta targeted the rest of the celebs who are not speaking on Shilpa’s support. Hansal wrote, ‘Everyone comes together and party at good times. Everyone is silent in bad times. Without knowing the truth, damage is already done.

This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

‘Questions on character’

Hansal Mehta further wrote, ‘If there is any allegation against a celebrity, then people have already given their verdict regarding them. They question his character and do useless gossip. This is the price of silence.

This vilification is a pattern. If there is a rush against a film person to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

what is the matter

It is worth noting that in February this year, the pornography racket case was busted in front of the Mumbai Crime Branch. When the crime branch came to know that the wires of this case are related to Raj Kundra, husband of famous businessman and Shilpa Shetty, then it started investigating. After five months of investigation, the crime branch found strong evidence on the basis of which Raj was arrested.

