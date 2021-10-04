Hansal Mehta supports Shahrukh Khan: Hansal Mehta supports Shahrukh Khan during Aryan Khan arrest

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was arrested on Sunday. The NCB had raided the cruise ship and busted the drug party. The agency had detained Aryan and seven others for questioning. Now all the people have come out in support of Bollywood’s King Khan after Aryan’s arrest.

Director Hansal Mehta is one of them. He has supported Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter over the whole controversy. In his tweet, he wrote about how painful it is for parents when their child is in crisis.



Full tweet from Hansal Mehta

Mehta tweeted, ‘It is sad for parents that their baby is in trouble. It becomes more complicated when people start making decisions before the law. It is disrespectful and unjust about the parent-child relationship. Shah Rukh, I am with you.



Salman reached Shah Rukh’s house

Let me tell you, Salman Khan had earlier appeared at Shah Rukh’s house on Sunday night. Not only that, Pooja Bhatt also supported Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter on Sunday. He wrote, ‘I stand with you behind Shah Rukh. Not that you need it but I’m standing. This time will also pass. ‘



Nothing recovered from Aryan!

If reports are to be believed, nothing was received from Aryan. He has been arrested for drug use. The case is set to be heard in court on Monday afternoon. It is said that the NCB will no longer demand his custody.