Hansal Mehta’s Father Passes Away, Pens Emotional Note; Celebrities Pay Condolences

Hansal Mehta’s Father Passes Away, Pens Emotional Observe; Celebrities Pay Condolences



Mumbai: Bollywood Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who directed Rip-off 1992, misplaced his father. He took to social media to pen a heart-touching and emotional be aware to let his associates and followers know the demise of his loving father. Hansal shared a throwback image together with his father went on to name him the ‘most good-looking man on this planet’. Additionally Learn – Hansal Mehta Possible To Check COVID-19 Optimistic After Spouse, Daughters And Son Check Optimistic

Sharing the information of his demise on Twitter, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I at all times thought he would outlive me. I used to be incorrect. See you on the opposite aspect Pappa. Essentially the most good-looking man on this planet. And probably the most light and beneficiant human being that I’ve ever met. Thanks Pappa in your unconditional love. Thanks my legend, my hero.” Additionally Learn – Hansal Mehta Raises Query on Govt’s COVID-19 Vaccination Assertion, Asks ‘My Son Has Downs Syndrome, Does He Want Or Need It?’

Take a look on the submit shared by Hansal Mehta:

I at all times thought he would outlive me. I used to be incorrect. See you on the opposite aspect Pappa. Essentially the most good-looking man on this planet. And probably the most light and beneficiant human being that I’ve ever met. Thanks Pappa in your unconditional love. Thanks my legend, my hero. pic.twitter.com/JkISj0mrKA Additionally Learn – Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Large Bull Releases on April 8: Know Time, Narrative And How It’s Totally different From Rip-off 1992 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2021

A number of Bollywood celebrities together with Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, Ahana Kumra, Prateek Gandhi commented on the submit to pay condolences.

Hansal Mehta and his whole household had examined constructive for COVID-19. He had tweeted, “6 folks in my house together with me have been COVID constructive. Our son was essential. However we have been helpless as we have been sick too. Fortunately we have been in Mumbai the place hospital beds, oxygen and medicines have been out there. We’re all hopefully now on the highway to restoration.”

Could his soul relaxation in peace.