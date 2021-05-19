Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and other significant details



Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu competition that marks the beginning anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the Param Bhakt of Shri Rama, who’s believed to place an finish to the miseries and hardships of his followers. In keeping with the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is widely known on full moon day throughout Chaitra month. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls within the month of March-April.

The hero of the epic Ramayana, Lord Hanuman is also called Mahavira, Bajrangbali, Anjaneya, Pawan Putra, Anjaniputra, Kesari Nandan and Maruti.

What’s the date of Hanuman Jayanti in 2021?

It’s believed that Lord Hanuman was born throughout Chaitra Purnima simply after dawn throughout weekday Mangalwar. As per drikpanchang.com, he was born throughout Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna.

This yr, Hanuman Jayanti might be noticed on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Tithi

The Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 on Apr 26, 2021, and ends at 09:01 on Apr 27, 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees observe a day-long quick, carry out puja by providing vermilion or crimson material, with flowers like marigold, go to the temple and perform processions and spiritual gatherings. Numerous sorts of meals, sweets, and flowers are additionally provided to Lord Hanuman and distributed to his followers as Prasad.

Lord Hanuman Mantra

The Mool Mantra of Lord Hanuman: Om Shri Hanumate Namah ||

Hanuman Jayanti is the most well-liked one in North Indian states. Nevertheless, devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti throughout a special time of the yr based on their regional beliefs and the kind of calendar being adopted.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanthi is widely known for 41-days which begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day throughout Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month

In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is noticed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi throughout Margashirsha month

In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti is noticed throughout Margashirsha Amavasya.

