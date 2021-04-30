Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, messages, images for Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook status 

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Needs, messages, images for Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook standing



Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Hanuman Jayanti is a major Hindu competition that’s noticed yearly on the total moon throughout Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Lord Hanuman is a passionate devotee of Lord Sri Rama and thus, it’s mentioned, if you’d like Lord Rama to terminate all of your sorrows, you possibly can attain him solely via Lord Hanuman. Nonetheless, the competition is widely known with immense devotion by Hindus and the completely different facets of Hanuman are remembered and worshipped on this present day.

As per drikpanchang.com, Hanuman was born throughout Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna. This 12 months, Hanuman Jayanti can be noticed at the moment on April 27, 2021. The Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 on Apr 26, 2021, and ends at 09:01 on Apr 27, 2021.

On this auspicious event, listed here are some needs, messages and images that you just ship to your family members or you possibly can share on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook standing.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 | Representational picture

Hanumana Jayanti 2021: Needs and messages Hanumana Jayanti

Might Pawan Putra Hanumana bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a really completely happy Hanumana Jayanti!

Sending you my heat needs on Hanumana Jayanti! Might the almighty bless you with all of the happiness and success in life!

Comply with the teachings of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life. A really Completely satisfied Hanuman Jayanti to you and your loved ones!

On this auspicious event, I want that you just at all times comply with the trail of reality and concord. Completely satisfied Hanuman Jayanti!

Might Lord Hanumana fulfil all of your goals and fill your life with happiness. Completely satisfied Hanumana Jayanti!

Be sturdy and courageous like Lord Hanuman. Wishing you a really Completely satisfied and blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Might Lord Hanumana bathe his blessings on you and your loved ones. Completely satisfied Hanumana Jayanti!

Om Shri Hanumate Namah. A really Completely satisfied Hanuman Jayanti to you and your loved ones!

Might Anjaniputra bless you with data and power. Completely satisfied Hanuman Jayanti!

The hero of the epic Ramayana, Lord Hanuman resembles a monkey in look. He’s portrayed in a purple complexion and a twisted tail just like a Vanara and depicted with a Gada. He’s also referred to as Mahavira, Bajrangbali, Anjaneya, Pawan Putra, Anjaniputra, Kesari Nandan and Maruti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Lord Hanuman Temples

A number of the most well-known temples devoted to Lord Hanuman are:

Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Salasar Balaji temple in Salasar, Rajasthan

Bala Hanuman temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Anjaneyaswami temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

READ | Completely satisfied Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, needs, messages for WhatsApp and Facebook standing

READ | Kamada Ekadashi 2021 Right this moment: Tithi, rituals, significance and all it’s essential to know

READ | Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and different important particulars