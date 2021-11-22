Hanuman Mandir Name on Public Toilet Bajrang Dal Rukus Indore Muncipal Corporation Take Action

Bajrang Dal workers created a ruckus over the name of a Hanuman temple in the area being written at the entrance of a public toilet in Sirpur, Indore, the cleanest city of the country.

In Sirpur, the country’s cleanest city, Indore, Bajrang Dal workers created a ruckus over the name of a Hanuman temple in the area being written at the entrance of the public toilet, after which the Municipal Corporation painted the entrance of the facility and started this religious ritual from there. The site name has been removed.

Bajrang Dal’s local unit chief Tannu Sharma told on Monday that the name of Khedapati Hanuman temple of the area was written at the entrance of the public toilet of Sirpur and the workers of the organization had demanded several times from the municipal authorities to remove this name. .

“We staged a protest in front of the public toilet on Sunday as this demand was not heeded,” he said. Our religious sentiments were being hurt by the name of Hanuman temple written on the toilet.” According to Sharma, the public toilet is about 100 meters away from the Khedapati Hanuman temple. On the other hand, Vinay Bagora, supervisor of the Public Toilet Department of the Municipal Corporation, said, “We want to clarify that the concerned public toilet is run by a private institution and the Municipal Corporation only inspects the cleanliness situation there.”

“As soon as we came to know that the name of the Khedapati Hanuman temple has been written on the entrance of the public toilet, we have got this name removed from this facility by speaking to the concerned organization,” the municipal official said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the uproar by the Bajrang Dal, the place of the public toilet where the name of the Khedapati Hanuman temple was written has been painted blue. This toilet has been running for a long time.