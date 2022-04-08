Happy birthday allu arjun Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday on 8th April – Allu Arjun Birthday

South actor Allu Arjun, who won the hearts of fans with the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday, 8 April 2022. His recent film Pushpa was well received by the people and the dialogue of the film became very viral on social media. A lot of memes are also being made on this. Let us know some special things related to Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun lives in a bungalow worth crores: Allu Arjun lives in a big luxurious bungalow, which he has named ‘Aashirvaad’. The estimated cost of this luxurious bungalow is around Rs 100 crore. Based on media reports, Allu’s bungalow has a swimming pool, lush lawns and other amenities. In which he lives with his wife and two children.

Allu is fond of expensive vehicles: Looking at the collection of cars of Allu Arjun, it can be estimated that how fond he is of vehicles. The list of favorite vehicles includes Range Rover, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJL, and Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. Apart from this, he has Mercedes GLE 350d and BMW X6m vehicles. Arjun owns a vanity van which costs around Rs 7 crore.

Private jet owners too: Allu Arjun has his own private jet. Many times Allu has shared pictures of this while on vacation or traveling with family. Actor Allu Arjun is also very fond of reading, people who know him also call him a bookworm.

Married in 2011: Allu Arjun and Shweta got married in the year 2011. A son was born in 2014 and in 2016 Shweta also gave birth to a baby girl. Actor Allu Arjun despite his busy schedule always finds time for his family and spends time with them. He also shares some pictures on social media.

Allu Arjun’s recently released film Pushpa has earned Rs 365 crore worldwide, breaking records. There was a huge crowd of people in the cinema halls to see this film. The dialogue of the film “Did you understand the flower after hearing the name Pushpa? The flower is not the fire, the fire was uttered on the tongues of the people.