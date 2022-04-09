Happy Birthday Jaya When Amitabh Bachchan kissed Jaya in front of Rekha he was furious over a question

The Shahenshah of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan broke the hearts of his fans in 1973 and chose Jaya Bhaduri as his life partner. Jaya Bachchan started taking care of the house after marriage, while talking about Amitabh, he already keeps Big B selected for his work and the right time for it. Today we are going to tell an anecdote related to Jaya Bachchan which happened about 8 years ago today. Currently, Jaya is celebrating her 74th birthday.

Before starting the story, let us tell you that their love story is also very interesting. After starting the journey of Hindi films in the year 1971, Jaya signed the film ‘Bansi Birju’ with Amitabh Bachchan exactly a year later.

It is said that their love started only then. Apart from this, there were also reports in the media that Amitabh and Jaya wanted to celebrate the success of the film Zanjeer by going to London. Till then it was not known to anyone that Jaya and Amitabh like each other.

The father said marry first: When Amitabh’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan came to know about this, he scolded Amitabh and if he wants to go to London, then marry this girl first. Even after this, on the very next day, June 3, 1973, Amitabh and Jaya got married. The very next day of marriage, Jaya and Amitabh went to visit London. Well now back to the story-

Openly kissed Jaya: Although Zee Cine was an award function, it is common among Bollywood stalwarts to see it at award functions. But it was a function in which Big B created panic by kissing his wife Jaya in front of everyone. In fact Mr and Mrs Bachchan were seen kissing at the Screen Awards held in Mumbai on 14 January 2014, netizens were shocked as it happened for the first time with Big B. However, that night when Amitabh got the award and when his name was announced, both of them had kissed before going on stage. It is not yet clear whether it was a deliberate kiss or an untimely kiss.

Interestingly, Rekha was also present at this award night, who was absolutely shocked by Amitabh’s doing so. That night Amitabh greeted Rekha warmly with folded hands and also said ‘Namaste’. Well this was the first time for many people that they had seen Amitabh and Jaya like this.

Amitabh was furious on the question of affair with Rekha: Journalist Karan Thapar has written in his book Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story that it was in the year 1992 when Amitabh was celebrating his 50th birthday. Both Amitabh and Jaya were interviewed at that time. There was an incident during that time in which Big B got angry. Actually Karan has written that everything was going well and simple at that time, but when he questioned Rekha, his facial expressions had changed.

According to the book, Karan Thapar had asked Amitabh Bachchan, “There have been discussions of your affair with many actresses, have you had an affair even after marriage?” On this, Amitabh had said, “No, never…” After this, when Amitabh was asked about Rekha, Amitabh did not speak and did not say much during that time.