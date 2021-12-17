Happy Birthday John abraham fees property income and bike collection read details here. Birthday john abraham fees property income bike collection read details

John Abraham has a car, bike worth more than 15 crores

John prefers to live very simply but whenever it comes to cars and bikes, John Abraham cannot stop himself. John Abraham has a bike worth 29 lakhs. Along with this, John Abraham also has a car worth more than 15 crores. John Abraham is also one of those artists who believe in buying a property so that he can get double the price later.

251 crore rupees

John Abraham has a total property of 355 crores. Talking about the report, the net worth of John Abraham is Rs 251 crore. There is also a special restaurant in Delhi named John Abraham’s Fat Abraham Burger. John Abraham has a football team named Mumbai Angels. John Abraham has many expensive cars. Especially there is also Lamborghini of 3.17 crores.

John Abraham’s marriage to Priya Runchal

Altogether there are 7 bikes whose total cost is in crores. John Abraham remains very private in his personal life as well. John Abraham married Priya Runchal on 3 January 2014. Priya has kept herself away from Bollywood. She doesn’t appear in the party too often. John Abraham earns up to 2 crores from an advertisement.