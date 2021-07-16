Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif childhood pics vial

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has turned 38 today. Born on July 16 in Hong Kong, Katrina started her career in modeling from a very young age. After this, she came to try her luck in Hindi cinema, and even after not being able to speak Hindi properly, she is counted in the list of a successful actress today.

Along with films, Katrina is also very active on social media. She often stays connected with the fans by sharing her pictures. Today, on this special occasion of his birthday, we are sharing many pictures of his childhood, which you will also be surprised to see.

In this childhood picture, Katrina is looking like a baby doll. In this, her smile looks very beautiful and adorable.

Katrina Kaif has 6 sisters 7 and 1 brother, in which Katrina has managed to make a special place in the film industry.

This picture of Katrina Kaif is very small in which you will not even be able to recognize this actress.

In this picture, Katrina is seen playing with her sisters.