Happy Birthday Kylie Minogue, At 53 She Looks As Fit As Young Stars

Mumbai. Australian singer, actress Kylie Minogue is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. Born on May 28, 1968, Kylie has released many of her albums as a singer. Last year he had an album ‘Disco’. Recently his new song ‘Real Groove’ was released, which has got 10 million views on the Spotify app. Kylie has also worked in Bollywood.

Actually, a film ‘Blue’ by actor Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt came in 2009. Kylie sang a song in this film. Its lyrics were ‘Chigi Wiggy’. Along with singing this song, she also shared the screen with Akshay. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam also gave voice in this song.

Kylie, who has turned 53, is also conscious about her fitness. This is the reason why Singer looks very fit even at the age of 53. Looking at his photos, it cannot be said that he is 53 years old.

Active on social media, Kylie has more than 22 lakh followers on Instagram. Kylie shares updates and photos/videos for her fans.

Apart from being an actor-singer, Kylie is also a humanitarian. He recorded the song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ in 1989 to help the needy. This money was sent to the needy through an organization. She often comes forward to help people in natural calamities.

Significantly, Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer. He got it treated in Melbourne. The illness forced her to cancel her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits tour. She underwent treatment till 2006 and again became active in her field of work.