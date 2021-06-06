Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar – Hubby Rohanpreet Pens A Heartfelt Note For Nehu My Queen



Mumbai: It’s singer Neha Kakkar’s birthday and on this present day her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh determined to ‘carry a smile’ on her face by revealing what she means to him. Rohanpreet took to social media sharing a brilliant lovely image with Neha and penned a heartfelt notice. Additionally Learn – Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Each Amit Kumar And Contestants

Within the notice, Rohanpreet addressed Neha as his ‘ love and queen’ and talked about that he feels blessed every time Neha is round him. Expressing his love, he additionally wrote that he’ll proceed to look after Neha at all times. ”Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar 👸🏻❤️ Right this moment Is Your Birthday 🎂 Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Foremost Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Method Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Foremost Promise krta hun Foremost Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Every and Each Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. 🎂❤️ I Hope When You Learn This, You Will Smile!! I at all times really feel Blessed when you find yourself Subsequent to Me. You’re Endlessly Mine!!!!👸🏻❤️ God Bless You Nehu My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️ (I wished to say that as I’ve at all times cared for you, I’ll proceed to care extra for you within the coming days too. I discover you very cute in each doable means. I promise to make you cheerful, at all times.), he wrote. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Manoj Muntashir Slams Amit Kumar For ‘Taking Cash And Then Criticising The Present’

Followers have been fast to bathe love and ship needs to Neha. The remark part of Rohanpreet’s put up is full of crimson coronary heart emojis.

Aside from this, Rohanpreet additionally took to Instagram tales sharing a glimpse of Neha’s midnight birthday celebration. He posted an image of a mouthwatering cake and dropped ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘I really like you’ sticker with it.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh received married in October final 12 months. The couple has sung a number of songs collectively together with Khad Tainu Foremost Dassa, Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Wishing Neha Kakkar, a really glad birthday!