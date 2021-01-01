Happy Birthday to Abhinav Kashyap: When Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of ruining his career

Long post written after Sushant’s death In 2010, Abhinav, the director of Salman’s popular film ‘Dabangg’, wrote a long post on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, ‘Sushant’s suicide has posed a major problem in the industry that many of us are facing. Well, what exactly could be the reason that forces someone to commit suicide? I’m afraid his death may not be the beginning of a big movement like #metoo.

Trying to control Abhinav further wrote, "Sushant's death has raised questions over the role of Yashraj Films' talent management agency which may have pushed him towards suicide but it is up to the investigating authorities to do so. These people don't make your career, they ruin your career. I myself have been facing all this for over a decade. During and since Arbaaz Khan 'Dabangg'. Here I am telling the story of 10 years after 'Dabangg'. 10 years ago, I gave up the reason for making 'Dabangg 2' because Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were trying to control my career with their family and I was very upset. '

Arbaaz spoiled the second project Abhinav wrote, ‘Arbaaz also ruined my second project which belonged to Shri Ashtavinayak Films and I signed it at the behest of its chief Shri Raj Mehta. Working with me threatened him with serious consequences. I paid back to Mr. Ashtavinayak Films and then I went to Viacom Pictures. He did just that. This time, only Sohail Khan was able to harm him and he threatened Vikram Malhotra, the CEO. My project was over and I returned the signature fee of Rs. After this Reliance Entertainment came forward to save me. We worked on the film ‘Shameless’ in partnership. After this, Salman Khan and his family interrupted the release of the film. Even before the release of ‘Shameless’, his PRO hurled insults at me and launched a negative campaign against me. The situation was such that the distributor was afraid to buy my film. Well, Reliance Industries and I had the ability to release this film but the battle had already started.

The head of the Salman family poison pond According to Abhinav, 'After this, many of my projects got stuck for many years and I received death threats as well as rape with female members of my household. All of this affected my mental health and that of my family. I was divorced, and my family was devastated. He had made such threats through text messages from different numbers. I reached the police station in 2017 with evidence to register an FIR and there was a refusal to register it (non-identifiable complaint). Although there are many small fish, Salman Khan's family is the head of this poisonous lake. They use a combination of their money, political power and the powers of the underworld to intimidate anyone.

Salim Khan replied Salman’s father Salim Khan also reacted to all these allegations. Abhinav wreaked havoc on the entire Khan family during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’. Answering this, Salim said, ‘Yes! We have spoiled everything. You go and see his movies first, then we’ll talk. He did not put my name in my statement. They may not know my father’s name. His name is Rashid Khan. Let them also have the names of our grandparents and great-grandparents. Let them do what they want. I don’t want to waste my time watching his reaction to his speech.

There is no doubt that Salman Khan is the biggest superstar of Bollywood. Everyone is looking forward to working with him. However, there were many occasions when many people accused him and one of them was director Abhinav Kashyap. Abhinav had said that Salman is the person who ruined his career. Abhinav is celebrating his birthday on September 6 and on this occasion we are telling you the whole story of this argument …