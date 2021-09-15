Happy Birthday to Alia Bhatt Riddhima Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Birthday: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 41st birthday on September 15.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 41st birthday (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday) on Wednesday 15th September. The family has wished him a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt has wished Riddhima Kapoor Sahni a happy birthday.

Alia Bhatt has shared a throwback selfie from her Instagram account during her family vacation. She is seen with her mother Soni Rajdan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia Bhatt also wrote, ‘Happy birthday to our beautiful daughter. Love you read. May all your dreams and wishes come true. Miss you ‘



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has gone to Udaipur to celebrate her birthday with her family along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira. His mother Nitur Kapoor later attended the birthday party. However, his brother Ranbir Kapoor will not be present at the party as he is currently shooting for Love Ranjan’s next film in Delhi. Alia Bhatt is also not present at the party. In fact, Alia Bhatt is also busy in her projects like Ranbir Kapoor.

At the forefront of work, Alia Bhatt has several films. She will be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’, ‘Ji Le Zara’, ‘Dorlings’, ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen working together for the first time in the film ‘Brahmastra’.