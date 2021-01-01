Happy Birthday to Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Tripathi Interesting Love Story

Pankaj refused to take the dowry Speaking about his love life and his first meeting with his wife, Pankaj said in an interview, ‘I was ten and then I thought, don’t work, don’t make love and don’t take dowry. In 1993, he went to his sister Tilak and looked from the balcony towards the terrace and saw Mridula (wife). I thought, hey dad, who is this? ‘

Pankaj was such a true lover Pankaj further said, ‘She came down the stairs, crossing the courtyard, so it felt like the deer was filling the clutch. She looked back and then walked away. Just Tij Ho Gaya Dil Mein and at 8.30pm on Friday night I decided that the rest of my life would be with him. Didn’t know the name, address, but he was such a true lover that he saw her in 1993 and married the same girl in 2004.

It was time to talk According to Pankaj, ‘Dating was not a culture at that time, mobile phones were not in trend. I was living in the village, she was living in Calcutta (now Kolkata). We wanted to meet once in a year and a half. He used to write as many letters as possible. Then I went to study at the National School of Drama in Delhi. The hostel got a call. Our talk time was set for 8 p.m. I used to take my plate and sit there and we would start as soon as the phone rang. READ Also Picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh surfaced

Mridula helped in difficult times Let me tell you, Pankaj was not alone but came to Mumbai with his wife Mridula. While Pankaj was struggling, Mridula accepted a job as a teacher to run the house so that she could support her husband. In every ups and downs, she stood behind Pankaj.

The role of brother was carpeted Speaking of the commercial front, Pankaj has made a name for himself with hits like ‘Gangs of Wassepur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Mimi’. At the same time, Bhaiya’s role in the web series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Mirzapur 2’ became very popular.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and demanding actors in Bollywood today. Everyone wants to work with him in the film. By the way, Pankaj has struggled hard and long to get to where he is now. In this, his wife supported him a lot. The love story of the two is as amazing as Pankaj’s films. Kalin Bhaiya is celebrating his birthday on 5th September and on this special occasion we are telling you about his beautiful love story …