Happy Birthday to Ranbir Kapoor from Paparazzi: Ranbir Kapoor Video: A video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday is still 20 days away but the paparazzi in Mumbai have already wished him well. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared outside a dubbing studio. As he got out of his car, the paparazzi told him, ‘Happy Birthday to Ranbir.’ In the video that surfaced on social media (Ranbir Kapoor video) you can see the shock of hearing happy birthday.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media. In it, Ranbir Kapoor gets out of the car to go to the dubbing studio. Then the paparazzi surround them. Meanwhile, a paparazzi shouts, ‘Happy Birthday to Ranbir.’ On this Ranbir Kapoor says, ‘Happy birthday, whose is it?’ Then he smiled and walked away.





Ranbir Kapoor will turn 39 on September 28. Last year, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on Instagram. At the same time, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had his birthday meal with him and mother Neetu Kapoor.

Speaking of work front, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘Sanju’ in 2018. Now Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in untitled films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Love Ranjan’. Let us know that he will be sharing screen space with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time in the movie ‘Brahmastra’.