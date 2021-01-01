Happy Birthday to Ranbir Kapoor from Paparazzi: Ranbir Kapoor Video: A video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media.
Ranbir Kapoor will turn 39 on September 28. Last year, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on Instagram. At the same time, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had his birthday meal with him and mother Neetu Kapoor.
Speaking of work front, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘Sanju’ in 2018. Now Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in untitled films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Love Ranjan’. Let us know that he will be sharing screen space with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time in the movie ‘Brahmastra’.
Ranbir Kapoor
#Happy #Birthday #Ranbir #Kapoor #Paparazzi #Ranbir #Kapoor #Video #video #Ranbir #Kapoor #viral #social #media
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.