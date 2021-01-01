Happy Birthday to Saraf Ali Khan: Happy Birthday to Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been wished a happy birthday by his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan. Sara is Saif’s first wife Amrita Singh’s daughter. In addition, Sara has shared special photos.

In the first picture, Sara is seen with her father Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh. Everyone looks so happy. At the same time, Saif and Sarah are seen in the second photo with balloons and cakes.



What did Sarah write?

Sharing the photo, Sara captioned it, ‘Happy birthday Dad. Thank you for being my superhero, my smart friend, cool talker, cool travel friend and the biggest support system. I love you. ‘ In addition, the actress created several heart emojis.



Lots of likes on the post

The post has received over 10 lakh likes. Users are making various comments on this and congratulating Saif. Some are posting emojis with heart and some with fire. Earlier, while sharing the photo, Kareena also congratulated Saif.

Sarah will now appear in ‘Atarangi Re’

On the commercial front, Sara will now be seen in ‘Atarangi Re’. Directed by Anand L. Rai, she will be seen for the first time with actors like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie.