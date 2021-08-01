Happy Friendship day 2021: These Bollywood stars never used to like split eyes, today they eat food in the same plate

New Delhi. Everyone needs a true friend in their life. With whom he can share sorrows and joys. It is said that the relationship of friendship is one such relationship. Which man has to make himself. Not only this, the older a friend is, the easier it is to understand your personality. Today we will tell you about some such Bollywood stars who used to be enemies of each other, but now they have become friends from enemy. Let’s know about the friendship of Bollywood stars on this Friendship Day.

Shahrukh Khan-Kajol

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are an example of friendship for everyone today. Both have done many superhit films together. Even today, there is a strong friendship between the two, but you will be surprised to know that there was a time when Kajol did not like Shahrukh Khan at all. During the film Baazigar, both of them used to fight a lot on the shooting set. But today the friendship of both is one of the successful friendship of the industry.

Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor

The tales of Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor’s enmity are not hidden from anyone. There was a time when both the actresses were heard saying controversial things about each other. Not only this, Kareena had said surprising things on Priyanka’s style and even her films. At the same time, both of them were seen in the show Koffee with Karan. Where the friendship of both surprised everyone. Today Kareena and Priyanka are very good friends.

Ranbir Kapoor-Aryan Mukerji

There is a lot of discussion about the friendship of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Often both are spotted together. It is said that Aryan Mukherjee also advises Ranbir Kapoor about important decisions of his life, but do you know that there was a time when Aryan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor did not even like each other. There was a lot of estrangement between the two. Ranbir and Aryan were seen together at the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s son.

Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

The pairing of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla was very much liked. During the shooting of the film Ishq, the news of Aamir and Juhi’s linkup started coming to the fore. Due to which Juhi Chawla started shunning her. It is said that Juhi had even stopped talking to Aamir Khan. But today both are very good friends.

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan

Salman Khan had distanced himself with Katrina Kaif after joining Ranbir Kapoor. There were also many reports about the quarrel between the two, but with time Salman and Katrina’s relationship also started improving. Today Salman and Katrina have become very good friends again. The two were also seen walking the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Ajay Devgan-Salman Khan

During the shooting of ‘Dil De Chuke Sanam’, there was a lot of tension between Ajay Devgan and Salman Khan. Despite this, Salman and Ajay are still good friends. Salman Khan is also often seen doing cameo in Ajay Devgan’s films. In the season of Bigg Boss 11, Ajay came to meet Salman with his wife and actress Kajol.

#Happy #Friendship #day #Bollywood #stars #split #eyes #today #eat #food #plate