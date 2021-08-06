Happy Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers quotes whishes – Happy friendship day 2021: Send to friends with WhatsApp Memorable Sticker or you can also create your own sticker

Happy friendship day 2021: Today is Friendship Day and there are many people who are unable to meet their friends due to corona infection or any other reason. Today we are going to tell you how you can send funny stickers from WhatsApp to your friends sitting at home.

Before the arrival of Corona infection, many friends used to meet and party on this day. But due to the risk of infection, most people prefer to stay at home. So today we are going to tell you how to send Happy Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers in WhatsApp.

Happy Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

You can download Friendship Day 2021 stickers in WhatsApp and send them to your friends. Today we tell you the complete process of this.

First of all open WhatsApp.

After this, open the chat box of the person you want to wish.

After this, in the chat box where the smiley is visible on the left site, click on it.

After this, three options will be found at the bottom of the screen, out of which click on the scatter shape.

After this, a plus icon will appear under the mic button, click on it.

After this, some sticker options will appear on the screen, but you will have to go to the bottom and click on ‘Get More Sticker’.

After this Google Play Store will be open, from where you can download your favorite sticker, or you can also search for stickers by typing Happy Friendship Day 2021.

After that you can send the stickers to your friends and wish Happy Friendship Day.

happy friendship day sticker maker

If you want to create special stickers to send from WhatsApp, then users can also create stickers from any photo. For this, you have to download the sticker maker app. After that open the app and click on Create a new sticker pack. After this tap on Add Sticker and upload the photo which you have downloaded or present in the phone. The image can also be customized. After this tap on Publish Sticker Pack and this pack will be added to your WhatsApp.





