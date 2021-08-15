Happy India Independence Day 15 August 2021 Images, Quotes in Hindi: Bharat Ka Swatantrata Diwas Google Doodle celebrates Indias cultural traditions – Happy India Independence Day 2021 Google Doodle: Google made this special doodle on India’s 75th Independence Day

Happy India Independence Day 15 August 2021 (India’s Independence Day 2021): Today is August 15th. The country became independent on this day. Google has also made a special doodle on India’s 75th Independence Day. The doodle, designed by Kolkata-based artist Sayan Mukherjee, depicts the diverse dance forms in the country on India’s Independence Day, reflecting “cultural traditions forged in centuries of historical progress”. On India’s Independence Day, Google said in a statement, “At midnight in 1947, India’s decades-long movement for independence had ended as the nation became a sovereign republic. Today’s doodle, painted by Kolkata-based artist Sayan Mukherjee, celebrates India’s Independence Day and its cultural traditions built in centuries of historical progress.”

These different forms of dance have been displayed in the Google doodle created by Mukherjee. The doodle depicts the classical tradition of Bharatanatyam, the oldest Indian dance form in India, originating in Tamil Nadu over 3,000 years ago. At the same time, this doodle also depicts Chhau dance, which originated in the eastern states of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.