Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, wishes, messages for WhatsApp and Facebook status

Mahavir Jayanti takes place in March or April, as per the Gregorian calendar. It additionally marks the thirteenth day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Individuals belonging to the Jain neighborhood rejoice Mahavir Jayanti to commemorate the start anniversary of Jain non secular chief Mahavir, who was the twenty fourth Tirthankara of Jainism. This yr, it is going to be held on April 25.

On Mahavir Jayanti devotees go to temples, worship Lord Mahavir learn non secular rhymes, search his blessings for a wholesome and affluent life, and indulge within the variety of charity work to be able to give again to society and simply do good.

Test right here some inspirational quotes by Lord Mahavira and needs, messages for WhatsApp, and Facebook status.

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2021: MOTIVATIONAL AND INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

“Attachment and aversion are the foundation reason for karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the foundation reason for start and demise, and these are stated to be the supply of distress. None can escape the impact of their very own previous karma.” — Lord Mahavira

“If you wish to domesticate a behavior, do it with none reservation, until it’s firmly established. Till it’s so confirmed, till it turns into part of your character, let there be no exception, no leisure of effort.” —Lord Mahavira

“A person is seated on high of a tree within the midst of a burning forest. He sees all residing beings perish. However he would not understand that the identical destiny is quickly to overhaul him additionally. That man is a idiot.”- Lord Mahavira

“All respiratory, current, residing, sentient creatures shouldn’t be slain, nor handled with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor pushed away.”- Lord Mahavira

“Do not accumulate if you don’t want. The surplus of wealth in your fingers is for the society, and you’re the trustee for the identical.” —Lord Mahavira

“Battle with your self, why struggle with exterior foes? He, who conquers himself via himself, will acquire happiness.” — Lord Mahavira

“In happiness and struggling, in pleasure and grief, we must always regard all creatures as we regard our personal self.” — Lord Mahavira

“Don’t injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or residing being.” — Lord Mahavira

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2021: WISHES AND MESSAGES FOR WHATSAPP AND FACEBOOK STATUS

On this auspicious event, I want that you just all the time comply with the trail of fact and concord. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

On the propitious event, I want Lord Mahavir, showers his blessings on you. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Might Lord Mahavir fulfill all of your desires and fill your life with happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Might the preachings of Lord Mahavir encourage you to do good issues in life and stroll on the trail of fact and peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Might Lord Vardhman Mahavir blesses you with information and pleasure. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

On this auspicious day take the pledge to undertake the trail of fact and non-violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Sending you my heat needs on Mahavir Jayanti! Might the almighty bless you with all of the happiness and success in life.

