Happy New Year 2022- Including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh welcome the new year like this! These stars including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh welcomed the new year like this!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared this picture with Virat Kohli. He wrote.. “The year that has given us the greatest happiness I have known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!”

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with her husband Nick Jonas. He has written that .. my New Year’s kiss.

Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar made a post and wrote.. “New Year, same I got up and congratulated my old friend Sooraj and started my 2022 with all positive things except covid good health and happiness to all Pray for. Happy New Years!”

Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan wrote .. “2022. Let’s live it well.”

Ranveer singh

Superstar Ranveer Singh has shared a video of Deepika Padukone. He has written .. Happy New Year 2022.

Arjun Kapoor

Sharing a picture with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wrote.. “As the dust settles on 2021 (apparently something the virus denies doing ) we just wish you all a very happy and very ahead 2022 Wanna do it!!!”

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput shared a picture with husband Shahid Kapoor. He wrote.. “It’s going to be great because Mr. K agreed for a picture Happy New Years everyone?”