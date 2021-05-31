Happy Prince’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, rank, and more

Free Fire enjoys an enormous participant unpleasant in India that serves as an viewers for ship creators on platforms devour YouTube. Satisfied Prince Gaming is one such YouTuber who has established himself amongst the group, gathering large numbers over the size.

On the second, his YouTube channel has over 4.48 million subscribers and 236 million views blended.

This text takes a watch at Satisfied Prince’s in-game stats and different small print.

Satisfied Prince’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Satisfied Prince has competed in 7875 squad video games and has a bewitch tally of 1672, most important to a bewitch share of 21.23%. He has racked up 22352 kills, changing to a Okay/D ratio of 3.60.

The streamer has gained 269 of the 1374 duo matches, which comes all of the system all the way down to a bewitch worth of 19.57%. With 3714 frags, he has a Okay/D ratio of 3.36.

The ship creator has featured in 1382 solo video games and bettered his foes in 154, making his bewitch ratio 11.14%. Within the design, he has bagged 3568 eliminations, managing a Okay/D ratio of 2.91.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Within the fashionable ranked season, the broadcaster has appeared in 24 squad matches and has come out on prime on seven instances, equal to a bewitch worth of 29.16%. He has gathered 111 kills, upholding a Okay/D ratio of 6.53.

Within the duo mode, he has participated in 19 duo video games and has triumphed in one of them, most important to a bewitch share of 5.26%. In these matches, the obtain well-known particular person has 59 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 3.28.

The YouTuber has performed 5 solo matches however is but to safe a victory. With a Okay/D ratio of 3.40, he has 17 eliminations.

Degree to: The stats on this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to vary as a result of the ship creator continues to play further video games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Satisfied Prince’s earnings (Picture by potential of Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Satisfied Prince’s estimated month-to-month earnings lie between $8.1K and $129.5K. His yearly earnings is talked about to be inside the differ of $97.1K and $1.6 million.

His YouTube channel

Satisfied Prince has been creating ship on YouTube for over two years, and the oldest video of his turned launched in April 2019. For the time being, he has 272 movies on his channel. Over the closing 30 days, he has gained 430Okay subscribers and 32.36 million views.

In terms of subscribers, his channel is ranked at 504th area in India. Readers can click on on right here to look the recommendation of with.

His social media handles

Given under are the hyperlinks for his social media handles:

