Happy Sunny Kaushal’s birthday to Vicky and Katrina
In addition to Vicky Kaushal, his alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif has also wished Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday. Katrina Kaif has shared a photo of Sunny Kaushal on the story of her Instagram account. Katrina Kaif wrote with the picture, ‘Happy birthday to Sunny Kaushal. May your day always be bright, full of joy and love. ‘
Earlier, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were married. However, Vicky Kaushal’s father and Katrina Kaif’s team rejected the news. Our colleague Sunny Kaushal spoke on the rumors of engagement. Sunny Kaushal said, ‘It was a lot of fun, everyone laughed a lot. When we read this news, there was a huge atmosphere of laughter in the house.
On the question of personal meeting with Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal said, ‘I have met her. Katrina Kaif was there when ‘The Forgotten Army’ was released as she was a very good friend of Kabir Khan. I have met him twice. She is so sweet. ‘
