Happy Sunny Kaushal’s birthday to Vicky and Katrina

Sunny Kaushal, brother of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, is celebrating his 32nd birthday on September 28. His fans are congratulating him on this special day. Vicky Kaushal wishes her brother Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend, also wished Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Sunny Kaushal on his Instagram account. In this picture, Sunny Kaushal is sitting on the bike smiling and holding a helmet in his hand. Vicky Kaushal wrote a caption with the picture, ‘Happy birthday brother.’





In addition to Vicky Kaushal, his alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif has also wished Sunny Kaushal a happy birthday. Katrina Kaif has shared a photo of Sunny Kaushal on the story of her Instagram account. Katrina Kaif wrote with the picture, ‘Happy birthday to Sunny Kaushal. May your day always be bright, full of joy and love. ‘

Katrina’s Insta Story

Earlier, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were married. However, Vicky Kaushal’s father and Katrina Kaif’s team rejected the news. Our colleague Sunny Kaushal spoke on the rumors of engagement. Sunny Kaushal said, ‘It was a lot of fun, everyone laughed a lot. When we read this news, there was a huge atmosphere of laughter in the house.

On the question of personal meeting with Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal said, ‘I have met her. Katrina Kaif was there when ‘The Forgotten Army’ was released as she was a very good friend of Kabir Khan. I have met him twice. She is so sweet. ‘