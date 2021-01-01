Harbhajan on Kevin Pietersen’s predictions: Kevin Pietersen predicts for third Test against India at Headingley; Harbhajan Singh’s reaction to Kevin Pietersen’s predictions; IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen made big predictions about the third Test, says Bhajji

India bowled out both the openers but it was not enough to put pressure on England as the hosts had lunch on the second day of the third Test on Thursday to extend their lead to 104 runs. England went ahead by 120 runs without losing a wicket, adding 62 runs in the morning session and taking their first innings to 182 for two by lunch. India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made the prediction via a tweet. He has said that India will lose this match. KP wrote in a tweet- Moin Ali will take 6 wickets on Sunday and the series will end 1-1. Veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh reacted strongly. He wrote – This is a statement KP ू Let’s see what happens.



Mohammad Shami was the most dangerous of India’s four fast bowlers on the second day of the match, while the rest did not benefit from seam or swing movements for the second day in a row. Romi Burns (61 off 153 balls) bowled Shamin in the first hour of the game. Burns tried to play a cover drive on Shami’s brilliant ball, but his off-stump was uprooted. Thus ended the first wicket partnership of 135 runs between Burns and Haseeb Hameed.

India’s second wicket was taken by Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled Hamid (68 off 95 balls) in the first over of the day. The left-arm spinner took a big wicket of Hamid frozen at the crease on his beautiful ball. David Malan, playing his first Test in three years, is in good form and is at the crease after scoring 27 runs. In form, captain Joe Root is playing with him after scoring 14 runs.

Despite these two setbacks, India will have to make some special efforts to get back into the match. Ishant Sharma opened the bowling for India in the morning session, though he struggled to find the right line and length on the pitch. The Indian pace attack is more dependent on the seam than the swing but they have not been able to move much on the pitch.

