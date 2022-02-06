Harbhajan Singh Asked Yuzvendra Chahal Why You Paytm Me 4 rupees, Indian Spinner Says- In Greed of 100 Rupees

This tweet of Chahal is viral on social media. Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer also had fun. Chris Gayle also tweeted and asked how can I get this money.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed his hundred in the first ODI against West Indies, paid Harbhajan Singh 4 rupees Paytm for 100 rupees. We are not saying this. Yuzvendra Chahal, who left Sourav Ganguly behind in the match against West Indies, himself has said this.

Actually, the whole matter became public after Harbhajan Singh made a tweet. Harbhajan Singh made a tweet on 6 February 2022 at 9 am. In this tweet, he shared a screenshot. It was written on the screenshot that Rs 4 was received from Yuzvendra Chahal and this money has been deposited in your bank account.

Sharing this screenshot on Twitter, Harbhajan asked Yuzvendra Chahal, ‘Why did Yuvjendra Chahal do four rupees Paytm?’ To this, Chahal wrote in response, ‘Paaji is a new offer on Paytm… send Rs 4 and get cashback of Rs 100.’

Yuzvendra Chahal then put on black glasses and also posted a smiling face emoji. The special thing is that both Chahal and Harbhajan are part of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Chahal Jahan is in the playing XI of the Indian team. At the same time, Harbhajan is in the commentary panel of Star Sports Hindi.

After this, there was a flood of memes and comments on Twitter. Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer also had fun. Caribbean legend Chris Gayle also could not stop himself. He tweeted and asked Chahal that brother, how will I get the money?

The fans of Harbhajan and Chahal also started discussing about this offer. Jaffer shared a picture of Chahal’s match against Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup. In that picture, Chahal is seen resting on the boundary line.