harbhajan singh believes that Yuzvendra Chahal will get a chance in t20 world cup as varun chakravarthy is injured | Harbhajan claims, still this star player can get T20 World Cup ticket

New Delhi: The ruckus of IPL 2021 continues. After this T20 league, the T20 World Cup is to be played and all eyes are on this trophy. All the teams have selected the team for the World Cup. However, the ICC has given time till October 10 and after that no changes will be made in any team. In such a situation, changes can still be made in the Indian team. Some shocking decisions were taken in the selection of the team, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal were not given place but now there are speculations that this magic spinner can be given a place in the team for the World Cup.

Chahal’s luck may shine

A BCCI source clarified that Varun Chakraborty’s knees are not in good condition, he suffers from pain. According to ICC rules, India still has a chance to make changes in the T20 World Cup squad till October 10. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will have a chance to join the T20 World Cup squad if Varun Chakraborty is ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury.

A board source said, “Varun’s knees are not in very good condition. It hurts him but if it was not for the T20 World Cup then the Indian team management would not have taken the risk of feeding him.

Harbhajan hopes to play Chahal

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed the selectors of Team India after Chahal’s good performance in the IPL. Harbhajan tweeted for Chahal and wrote, ‘You have given your best as always. Keep it up and make sure you keep bowling at the right pace. Not too slow okay. Still hope to see you in Team India for T20 World Cup. Champion bowler.

Indian team for T20 world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Coach: Ravi Shastri.

Mentor: MS Dhoni.

Team India’s schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan- October 24, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs New Zealand- October 31, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Afghanistan- November 03, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

India vs B1- November 05, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs A2- November 08, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Semi-Final 1- November 10, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Semi-Final 2- November 11, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final- November 14, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai.

