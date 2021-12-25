Harbhajan Singh Confirms Political Parties Continuously Offered Turbanator Want to Serve Punjab Ahead of Assembly Elections 2022 said after retiring

Harbhajan Singh has told the very next day after retiring from international cricket that he has been getting offers from many parties continuously. He himself wants to serve Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh has taken retirement from his 23-year international cricket career. After this, there is speculation for a few days that Bhajji will soon join politics. Talking to the media about this on Saturday, he has accepted that he has received offers from many political parties. Soon if they take any decision, they will inform about it.

ANI made a tweet quoting Harbhajan Singh and informed that the cricketer has been getting offers from many parties. Harbhajan said, ‘I know the leaders of every party. If I join any party, I will inform. I will serve Punjab whether through politics or in some other way. A decision is yet to be taken on this.

Let us tell you that on Friday 24 December 2021, Harbhajan Singh said goodbye to his international cricket career. He informed the world about his decision by releasing a video on YouTube. In this video he also said that your Turbanator is ready for the second innings.

After this, there is constant speculation whether politics will be Bhajji’s second innings. At the same time, a few days ago, Harbhajan also met Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had described this picture as a picture of possibilities. After this picture, there were also reports that Congress is preparing to field Harbhajan Singh in the assembly elections from Jalandhar seat.

At the same time, these news started when a news went viral on social media that Harbhajan was going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the cricketer later denied these reports. There were also reports that apart from Harbhajan, Yuvraj Singh will also contest the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Punjab. But till now there is no stamp on these news.

I know politicians from every party. I’ll make an announcement beforehand if I’ll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet:India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday pic.twitter.com/TTOd5lSRNW — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Take a look at Turbanator’s idyllic journey

Harbhajan Singh made his first Test debut for India in 1998. After that in the same year, he also got the cap of Team India in ODIs. He has 711 international wickets in his name. The memorable moment is his Test hat-trick at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He has taken 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20 matches.

Harbhajan’s IPL record is also no less. In 163 IPL matches, Bhajji has 150 wickets in his name. He has played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from cricket, recently he also started his career in acting with a South film.