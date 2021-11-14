Harbhajan Singh Geeta Basra owns two lavish houses in Mumbai and Jalandhar actress herself is the interior designer of both bungalows see beautiful inside photos

Harbhajan Singh is the owner of two luxurious houses located in Mumbai and Jalandhar. His actress wife Geeta Basra has designed the interiors of both the houses. At the same time, the specialty of the house located in Jalandhar is that solar energy is used here. Solar panels are installed at this place.

Harbhajan Singh, one of the legendary spinners of India, remains in the discussion about his game as well as his lifestyle. His wife Geeta Basra has a relationship with Bollywood, so it is bound to have a modern lifestyle. Both are owners of luxurious bungalows located in Jalandhar and Mumbai. The special thing is that the interior designer of both the houses is Geeta Basra herself.

Let us tell you that Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra live in a luxurious apartment in a high-rise building in Mumbai. Since this building is sea-facing, the house of Harbhajan and Geeta has a beautiful and breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

The interior of her house has been designed by Geeta herself. He has given his home a touch of English home with light colors and sober interior materials. Looking towards the living room, here the actress has used sober colors like white, grey, ivory.

Apart from this, sofas of gray colors have also been kept here in round shape. The windows are covered with off-white and gray shade curtains and a glass center table is also present.

The wall paintings present there add to the beauty of the living room. At the same time, natural interior plants, luxury art pieces and flower pots make the house eco-friendly.

The attraction of the dining area is the mirror wall built there. This place is said to be Geeta Basra’s favorite photo place. Green plants have been used very beautifully in this Lavish home of Harbhajan and Geeta. Both have decorated the balcony area with these plants. At the same time, special tiles have been installed on the walls, on which the motifs of trees and plants are made.

It is a matter of Turbanator’s house in Mumbai. Bhajji and Geeta also have a luxurious house in Jalandhar. The interior of this house has also been designed by his actress wife. The special thing about this house is that solar panels are installed in it.

Solar energy is used in this house. His house is of three floors, whose price is said to be around 7 crores. It is also the home town of Harbhajan Singh. He and Geeta Basra were also married from this house.