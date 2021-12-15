Harbhajan Singh Joining Congress Speculations Raised After Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Shared Photo With Caption of Possibilities

A picture of Navjot Singh Sidhu has further fueled the speculation of Harbhajan Singh joining politics. Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu has shared a picture of the Indian spinner and given such a caption that people have started taking different meanings.

A picture of Navjot Singh Sidhu has further fueled the speculation of Harbhajan Singh joining politics. Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu has shared a picture of the Indian spinner and given such a caption that people have started taking different meanings.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has created a stir by tweeting a photo with Harbhajan Singh amidst speculations of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s entry into politics. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, while posting a photo with Harbhajan on his Twitter handle, has described it as a picture full of possibilities.

Let us tell you that the assembly elections in Punjab are to be held in the coming February-March. Before that, the political upheaval has started. In this episode, the speculation of Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh coming into politics is also intensifying. On Wednesday, when Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a social media picture with him giving a promising caption, these speculations got more air.

Sharing a picture with Bhajji on his official Twitter account, the Punjab Congress President wrote that, ‘This is a picture full of possibilities. With Bhajji the Shining Star. As soon as this picture came, once again the discussions about Harbhajan Singh’s entry in politics intensified. At the same time, just a few days ago, Harbhajan Singh had also told the news of joining BJP as fake.

People are also commenting fiercely on this post of Sidhu. Many people are commenting about Harbhajan Singh joining Congress. At the same time, many people are talking about Yuvraj Singh joining the Congress. If sources are to be believed, Congress is trying to make Harbhajan Singh its candidate from Jalandhar seat in the upcoming assembly elections. Some users have also commented about this.

The news of joining BJP was dismissed

It is worth noting that in a recent tweet tagging Harbhajan Singh, sources were quoted as saying, ‘Before the Punjab elections of 2022, Punjab BJP is keeping an eye on Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh and both may join BJP soon. Huh.’ However, Harbhajan Singh rejected it while retweeting.

On the other hand, if we talk about the world of sports, then some news came out last week that Harbhajan may soon announce his retirement from international cricket. But till now no official confirmation has been made from their side.

Harbhajan Singh last played T20I for India in 2016 and ODI in 2015. In the last season of IPL too, he played only two or three matches for KKR. In such a situation, there are also reports that Harbhajan can become a part of the management of a team in IPL 2022.