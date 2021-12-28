harbhajan singh praise virat kohli but dig at MS Dhoni world champion madan lal wants to remove Cheteshwar Pujara from playing 11

Madan Lal, who was one of the star bowlers of Team India, who became the champion for the first time in 1983, has spoken of dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the playing XI. On the other hand, former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh took the wraps off MS Dhoni while praising Virat Kohli.

Harbhajan lauded Kohli’s aggressive approach. Harbhajan said that under Kohli’s leadership, the Indian team always plays to win matches.

Harbhajan was quoted as saying by ‘The Hindustan Times’, ‘We need players like him to take the team forward. Earlier, when the team used to go to Australia, they used to think about how to save the Test match. Under Virat’s captaincy, the team goes to Australia thinking how they can win the Test series.

Harbhajan said, ‘..and this is the change you have seen in this Indian side. He went to Australia and beat them twice. He played well in England and I hope he beats South Africa in the Test series as well.

Harbhajan said, ‘So Kohli has played his role as a captain very well. Aggressive attitude has made Virat a big player today. Had he been soft like MS Dhoni, I don’t think he would have scored as many runs as he has.

Harbhajan also shared his experience of playing under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni. “It’s a simple answer for me,” he said. Ganguly took care of me when I was nothing. But when Dhoni became the captain, I had become something. So you need to understand the big difference.

Harbhajan said, ‘Ganguly had recognized my talent, but I did not know whether I would be able to do it or not. In Dhoni’s case, he knew what I had done for the team. He knew that I had played many big matches for the team and would win some matches for him as well.

Harbhajan also praised Dhoni’s captaincy. He said, ‘MS Dhoni has also been a better captain. He carried forward Sourav’s legacy. We fought some big battles with Dhoni, which I will definitely cherish.

Former Team India all-rounder Madan Lal said, ‘The way Pujara got out in the first match, it can be clearly said that he is struggling with poor form. In such a situation, there are many such young players in Team India, who can bat at number three instead of Pujara.

According to Madan Lal, Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari are capable of batting at No. He said, ‘Shreyas did well in the debut match itself by scoring a century and a half-century. Hanuma Vihari did well in South Africa while playing for Team A.