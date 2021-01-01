Harbhajan Singh salutes Gautam Gambhir for Jan Rasoi campaign; Feeding the poor in East Delhi for just one rupee due to the Gautam Gambhir Jan Rasoi campaign; Gautam Gambhir Jan Rasoi: Gautam Gambhir opens third ‘Jana Rasoi’, fills the stomachs of the poor with one rupee, Harbhajan Singh salutes

Former cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is known for his many features. Throughout his cricket career, his image was that of a domineering player. Even Pakistani cricketers were ashamed to face him. When he retired, he continued to make statements about many cricketers, including Virat Kohli. Besides, he is an image of a very clean minded person.Whether it was helping the families of the martyrs or helping people in difficult times of the corona virus, he was seen participating in all the noble deeds. Now he is determined to provide food to the poor for one rupee. He was already running two kitchens in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi, where food was being supplied only for Ray. Now he has started the third Jan Rasoi on Friday.

Gambhir’s kitchen has started in Vinod Nagar in East Delhi, which will cater to a thousand people every day. Earlier, ‘Jan Rasoi’ was started in Gandhinagar in December 2020 and in New Ashoknagar in February 2021.

His fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh has uploaded a video praising his noble work. He said that giving food to the hungry is a good deed. You keep filling people’s stomachs like this. Greetings for your work. Apart from Bhajji, many have praised the work of Gautam Gambhir.

The fight against hunger will continue: Serious

Gambhir said, “I am proud to announce that our third ‘Jan Rasoi’ will be available for Delhiites from August 20. This will strengthen our fight against hunger in Delhi. Gambhir, who came to the world of politics from cricket, said that the purpose of this kitchen is to provide nutritious food to the poor with dignity.

He said, ‘That’s why we take one rupee as a symbol. Our volunteers will make sure that anyone can come here and have a full meal. He said he plans to open more such kitchens in the near future. Gambhir said, “The Delhi government has been consistently ignoring the Patparganj assembly and there has been no real development in the area. People living in slums here live under stress but they do not get any help from the government. The state government has no plans for their rehabilitation.

