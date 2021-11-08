Harbhajan Singh Selects His All-Time T20 XI MS Dhoni Lead But No Place For Virat Kohli Social Media Users called him joker

Harbhajan Singh had an altercation with a Pakistani journalist on Twitter sometime back. Then he stopped speaking of Pakistani journalist. Now once again he is in discussion. Actually, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh chose his all-time T20 playing 11. He made Mahendra Singh Dhoni the captain of this team. However, surprisingly, he did not include the current Indian captain Virat Kohli in his team.

Bhajji posted a video in this regard on Twitter. In it, he told who is in his team. Whom did he make the captain and who was the wicketkeeper. Who will open and who will handle the responsibility of bowling. When social media users did not see the names of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in this team, they were furious. He wrote casually against Harbhajan. Some people even called the Indian legend Joker.

@Chintan85112994 wrote, ‘Where is Virat? Did you know that he was the Player of the Tournament twice in the T20 World Cup?’ @LoyalFanOfSKY wrote, ‘Yeh…hai bhai. They give free knowledge here. Was saying a few days ago, feed Ishan Kishan instead of Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan will score 60-70 not 30-40 in the match. @bhalekar_adarsh ​​wrote, ‘Virat has more T20 International runs than all the batsmen you have picked.’

@secular_paki wrote, ‘…Bumrah? Shakib, Umar Gul, Saudi, Afridi, Rashid Khan, Ajmal, Nabi, Jordan, Bravo all have taken more wickets than him. @Rashi_18V wrote, ‘These are…. Harbhajan Singh has not picked a player who has an average of more than 50 in T20 Internationals. Player of the tournament twice in T20 World Cup.

He further wrote, ‘Didn’t choose the player who has the most number of Man of the Series names. Second in terms of winning the Man of the Match award. It is second in terms of scoring runs while winning the match. The average in winning matches is over 65. @RaviDud59477128 wrote, ‘Where is King Kohli?’

Let us tell you that Harbhajan included Rohit Sharma and West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle as an opener in his team. He kept England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler for number three. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was chosen for number four. Harbhajan said that he replaced AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni at number 5 and 6 respectively.

At the same time, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard were selected for number 7 and 8. He included two fast bowlers and one spinner in his team. He picked Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga as fast bowlers, while Sunil Narine was replaced as spinners. His team includes 4 players from West Indies, 3 from India, 1-1 from Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England.

Here is Harbhajan’s all-time T20 playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.