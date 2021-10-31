harbhajan-singh-special-advice-to-team-india-before-ind-vs-nz-match-ask-virat-kohli-to-use-ms-dhoni-captaincy-strategies-to-rise-in-t20- world cup-2021 – IND vs NZ: Harbhajan Singh gave a special message to Virat Brigade before the match, said

India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has given a special message to Team India before the important match against New Zealand. He has said that India is expected to see captaincy like Dhoni today.

The pressure on the Indian team has definitely increased after losing to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Somewhere the series of criticism continues, while some former cricketers are continuously supporting the Indian team and giving their opinion. In this episode, Harbhajan Singh, popularly known as Turbanator, has also given a special message to the team before the important match against New Zealand.

Let us tell you that both India and New Zealand have lost their first match of the Super-12 round to Pakistan. In this sense, both the teams will try hard to win today. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh has given a special message to Virat Brigade.

Harbhajan Singh has clearly told the team that if Kiwis captain Kane Williamson is dismissed early, then surely the team will chase the Kiwis more easily by stopping the Kiwis to 130.

Apart from this, if you don’t get a wicket, in T20 cricket, the game goes away from you. If you want to take wickets, do field placements like MS Dhoni does for CSK.

He further said that, he (Dhoni) keeps the fielder only where the ball can go. They put fielders not just in traditional places like midwicket or cover but in different places where the ball can go. I want to see that kind of captaincy from India in this match.

Significantly, India’s start in the T20 World Cup 2021 was very poor. In the first match on 24 October, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. After this defeat, the pressure on the team increased, as well as Pakistan’s three consecutive victories and Afghanistan’s spectacular performance, there were many dangers in the way to the semi-finals.

The Indian team has never won against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup before. Earlier in both 2007 and 2016 the Blackcaps have defeated Team India. In such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen whether India will be able to beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup for the first time after losing to Pakistan for the first time.