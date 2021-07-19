Harbhajan Singh was along with Geeta Basra during birth of son Harbhajan Singh was clicking photos | Harbhajan Singh was present at the time of Geeta Basra’s delivery, started pulling as the baby was born.

New Delhi: Actress Geeta Basra and her husband cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child earlier this month. Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are already parents to a baby girl Hinaya. On July 10, his son brought a lot of happiness to both of them. The couple has not yet announced the name of the son. The actress has given her and the family’s first reaction in an interview to E-Times.

Harbhajan was taking pictures during delivery

In her recent interview, Geeta Basra said that Harbhajan Singh was with her in the delivery room. He further said, ‘Harbhajan was there at the time of delivery. He also took pictures at the time of delivery. When the baby was born, he jumped with joy and his happiness knew no bounds.

There was no place for Harbhajan’s happiness

Geeta Basra, while explaining in detail, says, ‘Oh yes they were together. As the process started, he started taking pictures. He loves children very much. He used to play a lot with the children of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. He was in seventh heaven at that time after seeing the baby. Harbhajan Singh’s happiness knows no bounds since delivery.

Harbhajan wants to make son a cricketer

Geeta Basra also shared the reaction of daughter Hinaya. He told, ‘Hinaya is seeing her brother again and again. It looks like a toy to him. She has become very intelligent. During this conversation, Geeta further said, ‘I think Harbhajan Singh would like his son to become a cricketer like him. Bhajji bowled very well for India.

Geeta-Harbhajan calls baby by different names

Geeta Basra did not tell the real name of the son, but he told that they lovingly call the son by different names. While Geeta calls baby boy ‘Chhotu’, Harbhajan Singh calls ‘Shera’. Let us tell you, after the delivery of the baby, Harbhajan Singh shared a cute post on social media and told that he and Geeta have become the parents of a baby boy.

