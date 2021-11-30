Harbhajan Singh was dropped by Krishnamachari Srikkanth Due to Ravichandran Ashwin Sunil Gavaskar had fun with former chief selector on The Kapil Sharma Show

Harbhajan Singh once told the former chief selector of the Indian cricket team Krishnamachari Srikkanth on The Kapil Sharma Show that he dropped me from the team despite winning the World Cup in 2011.

India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh is the fourth Indian to take the most wickets in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin reached number three, leaving him behind on 29 November 2021. Harbhajan Singh played his last international match against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dhaka on 3 March 2016. However, he has not yet retired from international cricket.

The members of the 1983 World Cup winning team were present in that show. Before Gavaskar, Shrikant called Harbhajan Singh to him and said, ‘Our friend has come. I was its chairman in the 2011 World Cup. I all know what you have done.’ Harbhajan said, ‘Sir, you had thrown me out of the team.’ Srikkanth said, ‘I am talking about the 2011 World Cup. Whether you won or not. Be quiet now. Right now we are only talking about the World Cup. If he says something, he will take you out again.’

After this, Harbhajan, while addressing the other members of the 1983 World Cup winning team, said, ‘In the year 2011, Cheeka sir (for Srikkanth) was our chief selector. He chose the team. We won that World Cup. After that they kicked us out of the team. When I asked sir that my name is not in the team. What’s the mistake? Then Cheeka sir said that no, your journey was only till here.

After hearing this, Srikkanth looked at the TV screen and said, ‘Sunil Gavaskar ji, this is troubling me a lot. Tell me what to do. Then Gavaskar smiled and said, ‘Hey tell me straight, you were trying to take Ashwin from Tamil Nadu in the team. Enough.’ Hearing this from Sunil Gavaskar, many Indian stalwarts including Kapil Dev, who were present in the show, started laughing.

After this Shrikant asked Harbhajan Singh, ‘What do you want to say now? Do one thing, you too have retired, I am also retired. Harbhajan interrupted him and said, ‘I have not retired.’ Srikkanth asked in surprise, ‘Are you playing till now?’ To this Harbhajan said, ‘I am playing sir. Had you been there, you would have retired too.