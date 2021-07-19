Harbhajan Singh was in the labor room with wife Geeta Basra at the time of the birth of the second child, gave this reaction on having a son

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Geeta Basra is not seen in films but she remains in the headlines for her personal life. Geeta is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Both love each other very much. Now on July 10, both have become parents for the second time. Geeta has given birth to a son. Before this, both of them have a daughter Hinaya. Harbhajan and Geeta have been spending a lot of time with their new born baby since the birth of their son. The name of his son has not been revealed yet. But soon it will be announced.

Bhajji was taking photos in the labor room

Recently, Geeta Basra told in an interview that Harbhajan Singh was with her in the labor room at the time of the birth of her son. Apart from this, he told what was the reaction of Harbhajan and daughter Hinaya on having a son.

Harbhajan is in seventh heaven

While talking to E-Times, Geeta said, Harbhajan was with me in the labor room and he was clicking pictures. They like children very much. In the interview, Geeta was asked whether Harbhajan had not started Bhangra when he had a son? To this he replied- ‘No, it was not so. But after seeing the son, Harbhajan was in seventh heaven. Since then she is very happy and excited. After this Geeta told what was the reaction of her daughter being a brother. He said, ‘Hinaya has been busy looking after her brother since then. As if it would be a toy. But she has also become very responsible.

thought five years ago

Also, Geeta told that he will announce his son’s name in the coming few days. He told that he had thought of this name five years ago at the time of the birth of his daughter. At the moment, she calls her son Chhotu and Harbhajan calls him Shera. Let us tell you that after debuting in Bollywood, Geeta Basra has acted in only six films. After this his name started being associated with Harbhajan Singh. The couple got married on 29 October 2015 in Jalandhar as per Sikh rituals. Geeta gave birth to a daughter in 2016, only a year after marriage.

